New Delhi: The BCCI will reward the Indian women’s cricket team with Rs 51 crore for winning the ODI World Cup, secretary Devajit Saikia announced Monday.

The Indian women’s team under Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday to win its first ever global trophy.

“As a token of appreciation, the BCCI will reward the Indian women’s cricket team with a cash award of Rs 51 crore for winning the World Cup. It includes all the players, support staff and the national selection committee,” Saikia told.

PTI