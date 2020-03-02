Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MC supremo Mamata Banerjee warned party workers Wednesday against infighting and being arrogant. Instead she asked them to be humble while interacting with the people.

Spelling out the dos and don’ts for the party workers, Banerjee said party all including leaders should be more polite while connecting with the masses. Banerjee asked those not comfortable with the party’s decision and policies to leave TMC rather than weakening it from inside.

“If you want to be a party worker of TMC, then you have to be disciplined. You have to do as party says. If you don’t look after your constituency or area for five years, the party would also not look after you when election comes,” Banerjee said.

“Your job is not over after winning election, rather it starts after that,” the party supremo said at the launch of ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata (Bengal’s pride Mamata)’ mass outreach programme.

The chief minister also asked party cadres to counter BJP’s ‘divisive’ political agendas in non-violent and democratic ways.

The programme was attended by the top brass of the TMC and more than 25,000 party leaders, elected representatives and key functionaries of various districts.

“All of you have to be more humble. Don’t forget, you are working for the people. Don’t behave as a separate entity, whatever you are it is because of the party. I don’t want any infighting, all of you have to work and fight in a united manner,” asserted Banerjee.

The programme was launched targeting more than 2.5 crore people, with an eye on the upcoming municipal polls and the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Under the new campaign, over 75,000 party leaders and 5,00,000 party cadres would fan out across West Bengal covering more than 15,000 populous habitations directly reaching out to 2.5 crore people of the state in next 75 days, TMC sources said.

PTI