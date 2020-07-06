Cuttack: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Cuttack district, entry to several prominent Shaiva Peethas(Shiva temples) in the state were restricted for Kanwarias, resulting in the river ghats and Shaiva Peethas wearing a deserted look on the first Monday of the month of Shravan(July-August).

Gadagadia ghat on bank of the river Mahanadi was without its usual shaiva devotees who could not perform Jalabhishek ritual on Bol Bom. Hundreds of devotees were deprived of this divine fervour in the month of Shravan.

Every year, devotees from Cuttack and outside throng ancient Shaiva Peethas like Dhabaleswar, Gadagadeswar, Amareswar, Pareswar and Hatakeswar in the district. Similarly, devotees pick river water from Gagadia ghat and start their divine journey to Shiva temples in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Bhadrak and Koraput.

On the other hand, the accessories worn by Bolbom devotees are not available in the local markets in Cuttack district due to the business getting affected by the coronavirus lockdown. After lockdown restrictions were imposed in the district during Basanti Puja and Rath Yatra, the local vendors did not show interest for selling such articles.

PNN