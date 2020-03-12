Baripada: Tension flared up on the premises of PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada after a woman patient allegedly died of medical negligence Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mamata Biswal (42), of Puruna Hatasahi.

Reports said, Mamata was down with malaria a week ago. She was admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital. However, her condition got critical at noon Tuesday.

The family members of Mamata had sought help f doctors and nurses on duty. It was alleged that at 2 pm, a nurse came and administered an injection to the patient. After minutes, the woman succumbed.

Her family members alleged that the nurses and doctors on duty neglected treatment of the patient. They demanded stern action against them.

The irate family members and relatives had resorted to vandalism in the medical and even attacked a doctor and a nurse.

As tension continued, Baripada police rushed to the medical and tried to placate the angry people.

However, no complaint was filed at the police station, said IIC Birendra Senapati.

PNN