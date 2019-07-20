Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police, Saturday, arrested a con woman who duped three persons including a widow of more than five lakhs on the pretext of getting them jobs at the Bhubaneswar All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. The woman has been identified as Kabita Adhikari, 22, of village Badangia under Daringbadi police station limits in Kandhamal.

According to sources, Adhikari was a tenant of the complainant, Shanti Sahu at Khandagiribari in Khandagiri police station limits since 2015.

Recently, Sahu underwent severe financial stress after the death of her husband. Taking advantage of her situation, Adhikari promised to get her a job as a healthcare assistant at AIIMS. She told her that she had links with senior authorities there.

Subsequently, Sahu gave Rs 50,000 to Adhikari who, in order to win her over, gave her a fake payment slip May 20, 2018.

Later, Adhikari targeted Sahu’s brother, Dinabandhu Sahu and brother-in-law, Krushna Chandra Sahu. She took Rs 2, 00,000 from Krushna by promising to get him a Data Entry Operator job at the same hospital just ten days after she took money from the complainant.

Later, she promised her brother to get him a job as a store supervisor at AIIMS and took Rs 1.5 lakh from him in June, 2018.

After five months, she again asked for Rs 1 lakh from her brother to get him the job.

This apart, she also took small amounts of money on other excuses. Adhikari used to tell the victims that she had paid the money to one Seema Madam who works in the accounts section of AIIMS. However, during the course of investigations, the police did not find anyone named Seema in the AIIMS accounts section.

Subsequently, Sahu lodged a complaint against Adhikari with the Khandagiri police after she failed to get them jobs or return their money. Police registered a case 381/19 based on Sahu’s complaint. She was also involved in another fraud case at Chauliaganj police station in Cuttack.

The court Saturday sent her to judicial custody after rejecting her bail plea.