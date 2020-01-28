Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman associated with the film industry has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that top-notch choreographer Ganesh Acharya used to make her watch porn videos whenever she visited his office in suburban Andheri in this city.

In a complaint filed with the Amboli police here, the woman, an assistant choreographer, has alleged that Acharya and two women assaulted her Sunday during a function of the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA) held in Andheri.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has now written to the Amboli police, asking them to submit a report in the matter within a week.

Apart from Acharya (48), the assistant choreographer has named two women, Jayashree Kelkar and Preeti Lad, members of his choreography team, in her complaint for assault, a police official said Tuesday. However, the Amboli police have also received a cross-complaint against the assistant choreographer from Lad and Kelkar, he informed.

Senior inspector Someshwar Kamthe said, “We have registered the cross-complaint and will be calling the woman (the assistant choreographer) to the police station as part of further probe.”

Calls made to Acharya for his reaction remained unanswered.

In her letter to the NCW, the woman, a resident of suburban Bhayandar, claimed that Acharya forced her to watch adult videos whenever she visited his office.

In her police complaint, she alleged Acharya had been also demanding commission from her for working in the film industry. The complainant is also a member of the IFTCA.

Speaking to this agency, the assistant choreographer said, “I appeared before the state commission and I will submit a fresh letter to them Wednesday.”

She further alleged there are others who have been sexually assaulted by Acharya, who would pay his dancers less than standard rates and sometimes not pay them at all.

Agencies