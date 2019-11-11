Raisuan: Police arrested Sunday three allegedly accused for attacking a woman after branding her a witch at Heselghut village under Baradapal panchayat under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar district.

The accused-Shankuru Purtti, Petu Purtti and Kankua Purtti- were produced in a court Monday.

Shankuru, Petu and Kankua had been suspecting Radhi Purtti to be practicing witchcraft. They had attacked her November injuring her critically and then fled the village. A complaint was registered with Sadar police station in this regard.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at a place Sunday night and arrested the trio.

Cases relating to attack on women for practicing suspected witchcraft are on the rise in remote tribal-inhabited pockets in this district. People have urged the district administration to take steps to do away with this superstitious belief.

PNN