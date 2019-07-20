An absolutely beautiful picture of a woman, hailing from the Bishnoi community in Jodhpur of Rajasthan, breastfeeding a baby deer (fawn) has gone viral on social media.

It was uploaded by IFS (Indian Forest Service) Officer Parveen Kaswan.

“This is how #bishnoi community in Jodhpur cares for animals. These lovely animals are no less than children to them. A lady feeding one,” an excerpt from Parveen Kaswan’s tweet reads.

The same people, who fought King in 1730 and laid 363 life protecting Khejri trees.

