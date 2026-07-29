Udala/Kuchinda: Three persons died in separate suspected murder cases in Odisha Tuesday, with a woman and her disabled minor daughter found dead under suspicious circumstances in Mayurbhanj district and a man arrested for allegedly killing his father in Sambalpur district.

In Mayurbhanj, the bodies of Phulamani Hembram and her disabled minor daughter were recovered from Dibyasingpur village under Udala police station limits. The girl’s body was found floating in a canal near Anwesha Hostel, while Phulamani’s decomposed body was discovered inside their house after local residents noticed a foul smell and alerted police.

Both Phulamani Hembram and her disabled minor daughter were living in a dilapidated house in the village.

According to police, local residents spotted the body of a girl floating in a canal near Anwesha Hostel Tuesday morning. As they approached the area, they noticed a foul smell coming from a nearby house. On entering the house, they found the decomposed body of a woman lying inside and alerted the police.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Phulamani had been involved in a long-standing land dispute. Police are also examining an earlier incident in May in which Phulamani and her daughter were allegedly assaulted by some villagers following a dispute involving a dog. The matter had been reported to the police at the time.

Udala police have registered an unnatural death case (54/26) and launched an investigation. A scientific team from Baripada has also visited the spot to assist with the probe.

“We are investigating all possible angles. The facts emerging from the investigation will determine whether it is a case of murder or suicide,” Udala police station officer-in-charge Banamali Barik said.

In Sambalpur’s Kuchinda, a 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his father following a domestic dispute at Manapali village Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Dhaneswar Bhoi (65) and the accused, his son Gobinda Bhoi in the village.

According to police, an argument broke out between Gobinda and his father Monday night. During the fight, Gobinda allegedly assaulted his father with the wooden handle of an axe, leaving him critically injured.

Family members rushed Dhaneswar to Kuchinda Sub-Divisional Hospital from where he was shifted to VIMSAR in Burla as his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed near Laida while being shifted in a 108 ambulance.

Police registered a murder case and arrested the accused.