Kolkata: A woman from Thailand on board a flight from Doha to Bangkok went into labour and delivered a baby mid-air, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing Tuesday in here in this city of West Bengal.

The woman delivered the baby with the help of the cabin crew of Qatar Airways around 3.00am.

The aircraft landed in Kolkata and the woman was admitted to a private hospital. Both the mother and the baby are doing fine, officials said.

“An unscheduled flight from Doha to Bangkok QR-830 landed around 03:09am at Kolkata airport in medical priority landing. The pilot of Qatar flight had asked SOS to ATC for medical priority landing. The flight landed safely, the airport team with the doctor was attending the concerned.” officials at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, said.

PNN & Agencies