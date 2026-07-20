Digapahandi: A 62-year-old woman died after she collapsed while attending a community feast in Ganjam district Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as A Mahalakshmi of Gola Sahi in Basudevpur village under Digapahandi block.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm while she was having a meal at a feast organised at the Sri Dhabaleswar shrine to celebrate the birthday of Sneha, daughter of E Srinu Patra.

The feast had been hosted by Sneha’s grandfather, E Appa Rao, who had invited relatives, neighbours and other villagers to mark the occasion. Mahalakshmi attended the event along with other residents of the village.

According to witnesses, she suddenly collapsed while eating. Family members and other villagers rushed her, unconscious, to the Digapahandi Community Health Centre, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Her body was taken home, and the family performed her funeral later in the evening. The cause of death was not immediately known.