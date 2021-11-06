Bhawanipatna: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 2-year-old boy had to spend the whole night near the hanging feet of his mother after she allegedly hanged herself to death.

The bone-chilling incident has been reported from Bhawanipatna town of Kalahandi district. The heartbreaking incident has moved one and all, including the police who reached the spot after being informed of the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Rambha Rout, a native of Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district.

According to a source, Rambha lived with her son in a rented accommodation at Darpana Sagarapada in Bhawanipatna town. Nothing has been known as of yet about her husband.

Saturday morning, Rambha did not come out of the house at her usual time. Neighbours grew suspicious when no one answered the door and informed the police.

Upon reaching the spot, in the presence of Rambha’s family members and a magistrate, the police broke open the door. The scene inside the house left all rooted to their spots. Rambha committed suicide at night and her son, failing to understand what happened to her mother as she was not responding to his cries, stood at her feet all throughout the night.

Rambha’s suicide has left many questions unanswered including why she took an extreme step, where is her husband, why she lived alone in Bhawanipatna.

PNN