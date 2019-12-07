Jajpur: A woman allegedly duped over 50 women to the tune of Rs 70 lakh in Gandhinagarpada area of Bolangir district.

The accused has been identified as Arati Nayak, a resident of Jajpur district. Nayak cheated the money on the pretext of providing jobs, land and other services.

According to police officials, Nayak collected around Rs 70 lakh after winning the trust of several women in Bolangir. The matter came to light when Nayak’s house was locked and her mobile was switched off, prompting a group of women to lodge a complaint in connection with the fraud with Town Police Station.

“She had helped me in several works. After winning my trust, she asked me to give her Rs 1.5 lakh and assured to help my son to get a job,” alleged one of the complainants.

“We believed her as she always used to boast about her contacts in Cuttack. She had promised to help my differently-abled daughter in getting a job for which I had given her Rs 4 lakh. I had taken a loan from the local Self Help Group to pay her,” read another complaint

Based on the complaint filed by the women, police have started an investigation into the matter to nab the accused.

