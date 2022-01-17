In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped and burnt with cigarettes by her husband and four of his friends in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, police said.

The bone chilling incident occurred at a farmhouse under the Shipra police station area of Indore between November 2019 and October 2021, the official said. All the five accused have been arrested, he added.

The 32-year-old woman claimed that she was brutalised by her husband and others who performed unnatural s**x and also burnt her private parts with cigarettes. They also threatened to kill her when she resisted the s**xual assault, an official said quoting the FIR, PTI reported.

The woman, who hails from Chhattisgarh, got married to the accused, an Indore-based man after meeting him on a matrimonial site. However, the man was already married, the police sub-inspector said.

The complainant told the police that she somehow escaped from the farmhouse and travelled to her parent’s home in Chhattisgarh. But one of the accused men followed her there intending to harm her, the official added.

Five men, including the victim’s husband, were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and were arrested from various areas of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.