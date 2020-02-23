Bhandaripokhari: In a shocking incident, a tribal woman was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped while she was returning home from Maha Shivaratri in Bhandaripokhari village in Bhadrak district Friday night. A complaint was lodged with Bhandaripokhari police station.

According to reports, the tribal woman belongs to Rasgobndapur in Mayurbhnaj district. She along with her family members has been staying at Rahania panchayat.

Her family members had gone to their village for Jagar Yatra. However, the woman visited the Baruneswar Mahadev temple at Ajulukana to see Maha Shivratri celebrations.

She was returning home at around 11 pm. At Hanuman temple at Dihasahi, two unknown men kidnapped her to an isolated place and gangraped her before fleeing the spot.

Hearing her crying, locals reached the spot and informed police about the matter.

The woman was admitted to Bhandaripokhari Community Health Centre (CHC) in critical condition. Police registered a case and got the victim medically examined. Bhandaripokhari IIC Sanatan Sahu has started a probe into the matter.