Cuttack: A woman gave birth to four children at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack Saturday evening. All the newborn babies are learnt to be girls.

According to a source, Chhabita Nayak, wife of Birendra Nayak from Dihapada village of Bhanjanagar area in Ganjam district was initially admitted at a local hospital in Bhanjanagar following her labour pain. However, she had to be shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as her condition deteriorated. She gave birth to the quadruplets there.

According to Gynecology and Obesity Professor Dr Tushar Kar, the weights of these girls are 1 kilogram, 800 gram, 650 gram and 400 gram.

The newborns have kept under observation at the ICU of the Gynecology department owing to their low weight and critical condition.

