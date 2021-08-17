Jajpur: A woman hacked her father-in-law to death at Ranpal villae under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur district Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Pabana Hati and the accused as Rupa Hati. Preliminary investigations revealed that Rupa attacked and killed her father-in-law over family issues.

Sources said Rupa, her husband and her father-in-law were working on a farmland Monday. Over some family issues, Rupa and her husband had an argument. When her father-in-law intervened Rupa also picked up a quarrel with him.

In the evening, Rupa asked her husband to drop her at her parental home. When he refused, a bitter argument broke out between the two.

Oblivious to the latest development, Pabana was playing the ‘mrindanga’, sitting on the balcony of their house. He was caught unaware when Rupa attacked him with an axe. Rupa hit Pabana multiple times with the axe on his neck leading to profuse bleeding. A severely wounded Pabana died on the spot while Rupa fled the spot.

Panikoili police came to know about the incident Tuesday morning. Police officials with a forensic team reached the spot and recovered the body. They sent it for post-mortem.

Registering a case, the police have launched an investigation. A manhunt has also been launched to nab Rupa. However, she is still absconding.

PNN