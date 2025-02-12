Bhubaneswar: Over a month after the brutal daylight murder of Sahadev Naik near the Vani Vihar over-bridge, Mancheswar police arrested a woman Tuesday for allegedly masterminding the crime. The arrest brings the total number of people detained in connection with the murder to six, although several accomplices remain at large. The arrested woman, identified as Pinki Naik, is a 40-yearold resident of Bhimpur, living with her in-laws. She hails from Jankia.

According to Mancheswar Police inspector-in-charge (IIC), Mrutyunjay Swain, Pinki was apprehended after a tip-off led officers to set up a trap near Bapuji Nagar, where she was expected to meet a friend. As she approached the location, the police swooped in and took her into custody. The incident that led to Pinki’s arrest occurred January 8, when five assailants, including two women and three men, attacked and killed Sahadev Naik near the Vani Vihar over-bridge. The murder was reportedly a result of a previous dispute. The incident occurred during the heightened security measures for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) event, causing widespread shock among locals.

Following the murder, a swift 24-hour operation resulted in the arrest of five suspects from Nayagarh. Pinki Naik has been charged under Sections 103 (1), 61 (2), and 3 (5) of the BNS, and was presented before a local court Tuesday for further proceedings. The investigation continues as police work to track down the remaining suspects involved in the crime.