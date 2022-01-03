Kendrapara: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman allegedly killed her two-month-old son over a fight with her husband at Kanpur village under Marshaghai police limits in Kendrapara district late Sunday night.

Later, she dumped the body into a well. The incident has spread shockwaves across the area. The woman has been identified as Laxmipriya.

According to a source, Laxmipriya allegedly had a love affair with a man named Satyaranjan Parida of Kanpur village. The couple got married two years ago. However, the husband and wife frequently indulged in altercation over shortage of money.

Arguments between the couple continued thereby disturbing their marital life. Two months back, Laxmipriya had gone to her father’s house, after giving birth to a baby boy.

Subsequently, her brother-in-law brought her back to her husband’s house a couple of days back. The couple again had an altercation on the intervening night before going to bed.

Midnight, Laxmipriya all of a sudden started screaming that her son had gone missing. Unable to trace the baby, Satyaranjan called police.

Suspecting a foul play in the incident, police detained the couple. During interrogation, Laxmipriya admitted to her crime that she had strangled her son. She then put the body in a sack and dumped it in a well.

“She was mentally upset and was complaining of chest pain for not being able to breastfeed the baby boy. Out of pain, she wanted to abandon her child and move to her father’s house. The incident took place in between 12.30am to 2.30am. Initially, she alleged others of killing the baby and then admitted to her crime,” Satyaranjan said.

Fire services personnel recovered the body from a nearby well. Police have sent the body to Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for post-mortem, an official in Marshaghai station said.

PNN