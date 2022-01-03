Bargarh: A nine-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by two bike-borne miscreants Sunday evening near his house at Cement Nagar in ACC Colony of Bargarh town. Luckily, the minor boy has been rescued by some locals nearly five hours after the mishap.

A source said that the victim child identified as Mohammad Muazzam is a Class III student and son of Jamil Akhtar Khan. Jamil works as chief manager (CSR Head) of ACC cement factory in Bargarh.

According to an FIR lodged with Bargarh Town police, the minor boy was kidnapped by the two unidentified persons when he was playing in front of his house at around 6.45pm on the intervening day.

The kidnappers had dropped a hand-written note in English near the garage of his house, in which they had demanded Rs 10 lakh ransom to release his son, Muazzam’s father mentioned in the report. Acting on the FIR, Bargarh Town police constituted a special squad and initiated a search operation to trace the minor, the source added.

On the other hand, Muazzam was fortunately spotted by some locals near Bargarh high school a few hours after the kidnapping. Later, they contacted the minor’s parents and informed local police about it.

“After receiving an FIR, we blocked all exit and entry roads to Bargarh town. Besides, we conducted raids at several suspected locations. We believe that kidnappers left the minor boy near local high school to escape eyes of the police. We will nab the abductors soon,” Additional SP of Bargarh PK Mishra stated while briefing mediapersons.

“I and some of my friends were strolling in front of the Bargarh high school, at around 11.30pm, when we spotted the minor walking alone near the boundary of it. As we were aware of the kidnapping news, without wasting any time, we rushed to the boy to verify if he was the same minor,” a local youth named Sanjit Kumar Chhatria who is said to have rescued Muazzam from near the school expressed.

After ascertaining that the minor was Muazzam, the locals contacted the police and handed over the kidnapped boy to his parents.

“He (the victim) told that two men forcibly took him to a secluded area. We do not have enmity with anyone and I had never thought that this would ever happen to us,” the boy’s mother Sainda Khan sighed.

PNN