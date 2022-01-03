Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 424 new Covid-19 cases, of which 47 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,55,980. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,355.

Out of the total 424 new infections, 246 were reported from quarantine centres while 178 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 424 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 151 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 66 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (29), Bargarh (5), Bhadrak (1), Bolangir (6), Deogarh (4), Dhenkanal (6), Ganjam (3), Jagatsinghpur (8), Jajpur (6), Jharsuguda (14), Kalahandi (2), Kendrapara (2), Keonjhar (1), Koraput (3), Malkangiri (2), Mayurbhanj (4), Nabarangpur (5), Nayagarh (5), Puri (12), Rayagada (2), Sambalpur (22), Subarnapur (7) and Sundargarh (27).

The State Pool reported 31 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,57,01,074 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 147.

PNN