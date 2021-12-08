Bhopal: A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and her paramour. However, the two did not try to escape after committing the gruesome crime. Instead the woman and her paramour took the body to a police station here, police informed Tuesday. Both have been arrested.

The incident took place under Katara Hills police station area in the early hours of the day, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Bhadoria informed.

Sangeeta Meena (34) and her paramour Ashish Pandey (32) allegedly administered sleeping pills to the victim Dhanraj Meena. Then they mercilessly thrashed Meena with sticks and hammers leading to his death, a police official informed.

The accused is a resident of Sagar Golden Park colony of Katara Hills area. She has confessed she was having an affair with Pandey, a software engineer. The victim found out about the affair and tried to stop his wife, which led to several disputes between the couple, the official informed.

The duo gave the victim sleeping pills with food and attacked him later in the night when he fell asleep, the official said. The accused wanted to dispose of the body, but realised that it would be hard to escape from the police. So she brought the body packed in a sack in the boot of a car to Katara Hills police station, the official stated. The accused have been arrested and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the official added.