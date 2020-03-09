Malkangiri: A woman Maoist of Chhattisgarh carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head surrendered before the Malkangiri police and the Border Security Force here, Sunday

She was identified as Debe Sodi, 22, area committee member of Katakalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist)’s Darva division, and a native of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. The ultra was allegedly involved in several incidents of killings and arson.

She surrendered in the presence of Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari and Commandant Amarendra Singh of the BSF’s 160th-battalion at the district police headquarters. Sodi had joined the banned CPI (Maoist) in Pedaras LOS in 2012.

She was involved in the exchange of fire near Madjum and Churnar villages in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh in 2017 and 2018, respectively. She was also involved in an exchange of fire near Tulsi village under Mathili police limits of Malkangiri district in August 2019. Besides, she had allegedly killed civilians in Dantewada district in 2019 and 2020.

A senior police official said Sodi was unhappy with the behaviour of Maoist leaders with women cadres. She alleged female cadres were used in the organisation only for miscellaneous works. They are also subjected to physical and mental harassment, the officer said quoting Sodi.

Besides, the woman ultra got disillusioned with the Maoist ideology after realising that the Left Wing extremists were doing nothing for the development of the downtrodden people, the police official said.

Sodi will get monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the state government, the official added.

PNN