Khalikote/Berhampur: A woman from Kanheipur under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district sustained severe burns after she was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws over dowry demands in the wee hours of Monday.

The victim, Arati Das, suffered over 25 per cent burns and is being treated at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur where doctors said her condition remains critical. Her father lodged a complaint at Khallikote police station alleging that her in-laws had tried to kill his daughter over dowry demands. Arati had married Akash Parida of the same village, following a relationship, two years ago. The couple has a daughter. Akash works in Dubai. However, Arati had allegedly been subjected to frequent harassment by her in-laws for dowry.

Sources said a heated argument broke out between Arati and her mother-in-law Sunday night. On Monday morning, she was allegedly doused with petrol and set ablaze. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the spot, rescued her, and took her to the hospital. Police visited the medical facility and started an investigation at the incident site. However, no arrests have been made yet, as the in-laws fled the house when the police arrived in the village.