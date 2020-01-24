Madhapur: Police Friday recovered the decomposed body of a woman from a forested place on the upper catchment area of Manjor irrigation project reservoir under Athmallik block in Angul district.

The body was recovered in presence of Athmallik sub-collector Narayan Sahu. While the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, police have started an investigation into the matter.

Notably, Odia daily ‘Dharitri’ had carried a news item pertaining to the body having been spotted in the jungle Wednesday. The police swung into action and carried out a search operation and traced the body out Thursday.

Since the spot comes under Kishorenagar police limits, Athmallik police passed the news over to their counterparts in Kishorenagar. A three-member team from Dhenkanal, sub-collector Sahu and Kishorenagar police reached the spot and recovered the body Friday.

The cops are considering all possible angles in their investigation, said a source in the police. They have also notified other police stations to scan missing reports.