A study by ‘The Times’ indicates that nearly one-third of individuals aged 18 to 27 view marriage as important, with nearly 20 per cent finding it irrelevant. In a modern world of casual s*x and one-night stands, a tribe exists which has been practising the trend of ‘no strings attached’ from age-old times.

In the remote mountains of southwestern China, a mysterious and little-known practice is thriving among the Mosuo people – a tradition that defies everything we think we know about marriage. Welcome to the world of the ‘walking marriage’, a concept where commitment does not require living under the same roof, or even sharing the same bed!

For Mosuo women, the idea of monogamy as we know it does not exist. Instead, they engage in ‘walking marriages’, where men visit women’s homes at night but return to their own households by dawn. These non-traditional unions allow both partners to maintain independence, while still forming intimate relationships.

But here’s where it gets truly fascinating: Mosuo women call the shots. They have the power to choose their partners freely without the constraints of marriage certificates or long-term commitments. Relationships are fluid, with the woman’s family being at the heart of the community structure. If a partner doesn’t work out? Simply walk away, no strings attached.

While outsiders might raise eyebrows at this unconventional setup, the Mosuo consider it the perfect arrangement, with many women living completely free from the pressures of traditional marriage.

PNN