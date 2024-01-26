Bhubaneswar: With their strong self-belief and courage, women of Odisha have now become a part of the state’s development journey, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik speaking at 31st Foundation Day of the Odisha State Women’s Commission (OWC) here Thursday. On the occasion, joining as the chief speaker, Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Basanti Hembram said that Odisha State Commission for Women has played a key role in women empowerment. She added that the commission is taking major steps towards eradication of violence, crimes against women, harassment and gender inequality in the society. “The commission is committed to take legal action to prevent violence against women for women empowerment in Odisha,” said department principal secretary Subha Sharma.

At the event, Minati Behera, chairman of the State Commission for Women, elaborated on the major achievements of the commission. Afterward, the guests released a book, a compilation of women’s success stories titled ‘Hass Futila Parivar Tisthila.’ Shyam Sundar Das, director of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, and S Shyni, senior police officer also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP