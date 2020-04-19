Sambalpur: Following social distancing norms and wearing masks, women of Khinda panchayat under Rengali block of Sambalpur district Sunday staged a road blockade, putting buckets and earthen pots on the village road demanding drinking water for the residents.

The protesting women demanded the administration to provide clean drinking water to all the families living in the panchayat.

Every summer, villagers of Khinda panchayat experience acute shortage of drinking water. With the onset of summer, the villagers are already struggling to get a pitcher full of drinking water this year as well.

To press for their demand, the women folks blocked the village road by placing empty vessels on the road and holding placards. Interestingly, during their protest, women could be seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Apart from demanding drinking water, the women also batted for water conservation.

The blockade was called off after Thelkoli police held discussions with them and the block administration promised them to supply drinking water.

