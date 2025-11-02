Navi Mumbai: The toss for the Women’s ODI World Cup final between India and South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy here has been delayed because of rain and is expected to be held at 3:00 PM, with the play scheduled to start at 3.30 PM.

A drizzle had started around noon, forcing the ground staff to spread the covers and ensure that the players stayed put inside the dugout and did not come out for their pre-match warm-up routines.

However, things brightened around 2:00 PM, 30 minutes before the originally scheduled time for the toss, when the rain stopped and the sun was out briefly. A big cheer went off as the ground staff started removing the covers for an inspection by the umpires, as there are areas beyond the circle that have puddles that can be spotted from afar.

The players are out on the ground doing their warm-up routines while the ground staff are tending to the wet patches on the ground.

However, the rain, which started on and off from early morning in Navi Mumbai and the adjacent Thane and Mumbai districts, seems to have little effect on the enthusiasm of the spectators, as huge crowds have gathered outside the stadium for the final.

The Indian women’s team is playing the World Cup final for the first time at home, and the excitement was palpable. Their majestic performance against the dethroned champions, Australia, in the semifinal has further fuelled interest in the match, and there was a huge surge in demand for tickets.

The rain has not dampened the enthusiasm and spirit of the people, and the stadium is expected to break all previous records for attendance.

Both India and South Africa are going for a historic title triumph, having never won the title previously. India have a slight edge, having played in the final twice (2005 and 2017) and will also be boosted by the support of the huge crowd. They have already played three matches at this venue, while South Africa are in Navi Mumbai for the first time this World Cup.

The good thing for the fans is that the match does have a reserve day, and the match will be continued from where it was halted. However, the ICC will make all efforts to get it completed Sunday itself, even if it is a shortened game.

