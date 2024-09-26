Bhubaneswar: A state-level consultation on strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) for sustainable growth and market integration was organised by Nirman at a City hotel here Wednesday. The event brought together over 25 organisations, including Pradan, Harsha Trust, Tata Steel Foundation, and GIZ, to discuss the challenges and opportunities in promoting FPOs. Nirman’s executive director, Prasant Mohanty and state programme officer Arunima Swain, along with OUAT extension education dean PJ Mishra and joint director Sarbani Das were present at the inaugural event.

Mohanty, in his address, emphasised the challenges faced by the Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) in supporting FPOs. “This platform offers a great opportunity to learn from each other’s experiences,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Swain highlighted the need for collaboration between the government, private sectors, and CSOs to make FPOs more sustainable. “Lack of financial resources and other constraints are hindering the effective functioning of many FPOs,” she noted.