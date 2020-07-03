Cuttack: SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) is being made world class sacrificing the bright future of SAI water sports centre on the Birupa river bed near Jagatpur in this district.

In order to get space for construction of new buildings for SCBMCH, slum dwellers were evacuated from different areas in the town and rehabilitated near the sports centre. Now this new colony with more than three hundred houses has posed a threat to the sports centre that has produced many talents in the state, alleged Odisha Association for Rowing and Sculling (OARS) chairman Binod Das.

Das informed, “Seeking its intervention, the association had knocked the door of National Green Tribunal. The association had appealed the NGT to issue a direction to stop any kind of construction work on the riverbed. Meanwhile the NGT has directed the Collector, CMC commissioner and the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to submit reports within a week. The NGT clarifies in its order that it cannot stop construction work until and unless it gets the reports.”

Under Special Area Games (SAG) scheme of Sports Authority of India (SAI), the water sports centre was established in the year 1993. Presently, Khelo India aspirants practice here with two Olympians as trainers.

While National Championship has been organised here six times, green signal has been given to hold Asian Senior Rowing Championship in the coming days. The state government has also started its preparation for this international event.

On the other hand, the displaced people presently living on the river bed are polluting not only the water of the river but also the riverbed.

The association alleged that the hasty decision and improper planning of the government has cast a shadow on the future of this premier sports centre. The pollution has already caused substantial damage to the infrastructure.

According to Das, the unchecked growing pollution is causing extensive damage to the sports atmosphere at the centre. It is high time steps were taken in this direction or else an Olympic sport will suffer.

The sports centre has so far won 334 medals in last 20 years. While 23 medals were won from international level tournaments, the remaining 311 medals were from national level tournaments. These medals were won only in rowing. These apart, the centre has also won several medals in Kayaking and Canoeing.

