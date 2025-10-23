United Nations: The World Court has declared that Israel is obligated to uphold international human rights law in the Palestinian territories and work with the UN and other international organisations to provide relief to the people there.

Issued Wednesday, in The Hague at the request of the General Assembly, it is only an advisory opinion, and Israel is not obliged to abide by it; however, it is a victory for the UN.

In the scathing opinion, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as it if formally known, said Israel has “to respect the prohibition on the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare” and must ensure that “the essential supplies of daily life, including food, water, clothing, bedding, shelter, fuel, medical supplies and services” are provided to the people in the Palestine territories.

The UN has said that the people in Gaza are facing the threat of famine and starvation because Israel has restricted relief supplies entering the territory during its military action against Hamas, which launched a terrorist attack against it in 2023.

The court said that Israel was obligated to work with the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides food aid and multifarious services to the Palestinian people. Israel has effectively banned the organisation, accusing its employees of involvement with Hamas.

“While The Hague accuses Israel, it deliberately ignores the war crimes of Hamas and the role of UNRWA, which has long become a breeding ground for terror in Gaza,” Israel’s Permanent Representative Danny Danon posted on X.

Israel’s foreign ministry strongly rejected the opinion, calling it “politicisation of International Law, which seeks to produce political outcomes.”

The US State Department joined in criticising what it called a “nakedly politicised non-binding ‘advisory opinion’.”

It “unfairly bashes Israel and gives UNRWA a free pass for its deep entanglement with and material support for Hamas terrorism,” it added.

However, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the opinion, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The Secretary-General strongly urges Israel to comply with its obligations in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations and other humanitarian actors in the Occupied Palestinian Territory in accordance with the Advisory Opinion,” he said.

Following the Gaza deal by US President Donald Trump between Israel and Hamas October 8, Israel is obligated to allow relief supplies into Gaza, and relief trucks have begun delivering relief.

The resolution making the referral was adopted last year with 137 votes, including that of India, and 12 against, with 22 abstentions, while the Gaza conflict raged.

The Court’s President Yuji Iwasawa read out the opinion, which was unanimous on some points, with Vice President Julia Sebutinde as the sole dissenter on others.

In another advisory opinion last year, the court said that Israel’s continued occupation of the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, which it seized in the Six-Day War in 1967, was unlawful.

IANS