Bargarh: ‘Dhanuyatra’ staged annually in Bargarh is the largest open air theatre in the world. This year, it starts December 31 and concludes January 10.

While still a month away, it has recently been embroiled in a controversy over artistes’ selection.

Opposing the decision of Dhanuyatra Artistes Coordination Committee selecting fresh artistes for the characters including king Kansa, Bargarh district journalists’ association Thursday handed over a memorandum to Collector Jyotiranjan Pradhan.

They demanded the Collector’s intervention in cancelling the Dhanuyatra Artistes Coordination Committee’s decision.

Two years ago, the artiste to play the demon king Kansa’s character was finalised. And as per the tradition, the artiste would continue to play the character for three years.

Ignoring the tradition, Dhanuyatra Artistes Coordination Committee has decided to select artistes for all the characters afresh. For this the committee is getting lot of stick from various quarters starting from common people to Dhanuyatra lovers to selected artistes.

Western Odisha Dhanuyatra Artistes Association already gave a memorandum to the collector Tuesday, demanding his intervention.

Through the memorandum, Bargarh district journalists’ association has demanded the artistes once selected for various characters should be given chances to play their roles for at least five years, new members should be selected for the festival committee, art and culture lovers of the district should be included in the festival committee, the conveners of the committee should be made advisors and new generation be given chance to organise the festival, details of income and expenses and the mini statement of festival’s passbook should be made public.

In addition, all transactions should be made through e-payment mode for transparency, more focus should be given to the festival’s advertisement, experienced journalists should be included in the festival committee and the price for tickets at parking stands should be made fixed for all the 11 days so that the art lovers coming to witness the festival should not feel being fleeced.

PNN