Bhubaneswar: Saturday being the ‘World Stray Animals Day’ a number of organisations and individuals celebrated the occasion by feeding dogs, cows and bulls here in this city. However, with shutdown being implemented, they did so by staying at their homes only.

Purabi Patra of Animal Welfare Trust, Ekamra said that the body had sent messages to many people asking them to provide food to the stray animals in this city keeping in mind the 48-hour shutdown to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. She stated that a large number of people had fed the dogs and cows and also have sent the pictures of the same to her.

Patra said that the state capital has approximately 40,000 stray animals while its human population is close to 10 lakh. So even if one person out of every 15 provide food to the animals none would starve. She also stated that all these animals have become accustomed to the urban way of living. They depend on the throwaways by restaurants, eateries and markets. With all those completely shut now it is the responsibility of the residents of the city to feed the stray animals.

Our volunteers are working day and night to provide food and water to stray animals at many places in the capital city, she added.

Kusal Biswas of SFA informed that the body and its members are providing food to approximately 5,000 animals in various cities and towns spread across Odisha including Cuttack, Puri, Angul, Balipatana, Bhawanipatna, Parlekhamundi, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Boudh and Berhampur since March 23

“We provide chuda, chicken, dog food, eggs, biscuits and milk to dogs and cats. For the cows and bulls we prepare, cow feed mix, vegetables and at times fruits,” informed Biswas. “Animals are a part of our ecosystem and we need them for our survival. So we should help and support the stray animals to the best of our abilities,” he added.

Recently, state government approved Rs 54 lakh from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for feeding stray animals spread across 48 municipalities in the state.

PNN