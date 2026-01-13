Navi Mumbai: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck an unbeaten 43-ball 71 as Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in their Women’s Premier League match here Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Gujarat Giants rode on a late blitz from Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali to post a challenging 192 for five.

Wareham remained unbeaten on 43 off 33 balls, striking four fours and a six, while Fulmali blasted 36 off just 15 deliveries with three sixes and as many fours.

In reply, Mumbai Indians made 193 for three in 19.2 overs with Nicola Carey remaining unbeaten on 38 off 23 balls.

Earlier in MI innings, Amanjot Kaur smashed 40 in 26 balls after openers Hayley Matthews (22 off 12 balls) and Gunalan Kamalini (13 off 12) fell with the score reading 37 in the fifth over.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants: 192/5 in 20 overs (Georgia Wareham 43, Bharti Fulmali 36).

Mumbai Indians: 193/3 in 19.2 overs (Amanjot Kaur 40, Harmanpreet Kaur not out 71).