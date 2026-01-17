Navi Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the 11th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals have drafted in Lucy Hamilton as a replacement for the injured Chinelle Henry, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have overhauled their squad by bringing in Georgia Voll, Prema Rawat and Sayali Satghare in place of Arundhati Reddy, Linsey Smith and Dayalan Hemalatha.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana said, “Yeah, I mean, wherever we play, we get good support. Everyone turns out in huge numbers. We would like to field first today. We have 3 changes today. Voll comes in for Linsey, Prema comes in for Hema, and Sayalil comes in, Aru misses out because she is unwell today.

Well, unfortunately, Aru was unwell. There was a forced change. We always thought we were one batter short. Though we won the first three games, it sends out the right signal that we are not panicking, and it is just based on team combination.

Yeah, again for us. It is about doing smaller things right. Everyone is really looking to do small things right. What happens on the field is because of hardword and this team works hard.”

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues said, “(On leading against Smriti Mandhana) No! I have led against her (Mandhana) in domestic cricket as well. It is always a fun rivalry. Not really. I didn’t pick up her call. Yeah, 100%. We were happy either batting or bowling first.

Our gameplan remains the same. Sometimes losing the toss is good. They will be batting fourth on this wicket. We have one change. Chinelle Henry is out due to an injury in the last game. Lucy Hamilton is in and making her debut tonight. We have played together for Brisbane Heat. She is the youngster. She also led Australia’s Under-19 side. She is someone who is sorted and has a good head on her shoulders.”

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Gautami Naik, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Lauren Bell

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Lucy Hamilton, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma