Navi Mumbai: Harleen Deol struck an unbeaten 39-ball 64 as UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets to register their first win in the Women’s Premier League here Thursday.

Batting first, Nat Sciver-Brunt lifted Mumbai Indians to 161 for five after a poor start with a brutal 43-ball 65, while Nicola Carey blazed away to an unbeaten 20-ball 32, as the team amassed 107 runs in the last 10 overs.

However, UPW overcame the total with Harleen playing the lead role and Phoebe Litchfield (25 off 22 balls) and skipper Meg Lanning (25 off 26) making useful contributions with the bat.

Chloe Tryon made a brisk 27 not out in 11 balls.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 161/5 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 65, Nicola Carey not out 32).

UP Warriorz: 162/3 in 18.1 overs (Harleen Deol 64 not out; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/28).