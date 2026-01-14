Navi Mumbai: Delhi Capitals Women’s skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to bowl first against UPW at the DY Patil stadium Wednesday.
PNN
Navi Mumbai: Delhi Capitals Women’s skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to bowl first against UPW at the DY Patil stadium Wednesday.
PNN
A rough sketch of a spheres-of-influence world order is becoming more and more visible as US President Donald Trump takes...Read moreDetails
In politics, especially in India, an axiomatic truth is that there is no permanent enemy or permanent friend. Hence, it...Read moreDetails
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has called for India to strengthen itself not only along its borders but across all...Read moreDetails
By Aakar Patel There is much to admire about America, and quite a lot to dislike. The thing to admire...Read moreDetails