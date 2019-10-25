India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha’s 35th birthday turned ‘special and different’ Thursday for the simple reason that soon there will be a new member in the family. In fact, Wriddhiman Saha himself tweeted the good news.

This birthday is a bit special…we are eagerly waiting to welcome a new addition to our family. Proudly announcing that we are expecting a baby for the second time! Keep us in your prayers! 🥰 @Romimitra pic.twitter.com/ILFbUUiu5S — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) October 24, 2019

“This birthday is a bit special…we are eagerly waiting to welcome a new addition to our family. Proudly announcing that we are expecting a baby for the second time! Keep us in your prayers!” Wriddhiman wrote on his Twitter handle.

The Indian wicket-keeper received a lot of birthday wishes on the social media platform. Among those who wished him were Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara. Most of them called the 35-year-old Wriddhiman as ‘Superman’. The iconic Tendulkar wrote: “Wishing you a very happy birthday @Wriddhipops! Continue to work hard. Good luck and have a great year.”

It should be stated here that Wriddhiman was part of the Indian Test team that recently demolished South Africa 3-0. During the series, Wriddhiman picked up some truly amazing catches which led Virat Kohli to say ‘Only Saha can take such catches’.

The last one year had not been very happy for Wriddhiman as a string of injuries kept him out of the team. Many also doubted whether he will be able to make a comeback due to the emergence of Rishabh pant. However, Wriddhiman kept working silently and never lost hope. And when he got the chance, he grabbed it with both hands.

Wriddhiman was asked whether he received any special gift on his birthday. To which ‘Superman’ replied: “Being a part of the Indian team is in itself a very special gift. There cannot be any special gift than representing India. I never gave up and trained very hard. Now I have been gifted the chance to return to the Indian team.”

It has indeed been a successful comeback for the Bengal lad.

PNN