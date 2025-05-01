Bhubaneswar: XIM University, Bhubaneswar, held its ninth undergraduate (UG) convocation Wednesday with ceremonial grace, marking a major milestone in the academic journey of its students. A total of 560 undergraduate degrees were awarded across various disciplines, celebrating years of academic commitment and perseverance.

The event was graced by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who served as the chief guest and convocation speaker.

In his address, Ahuja shared valuable insights on leadership, integrity, and the pivotal role of youth in nation-building. He noted that while technology and AI propel societal advancement, true fulfilment is found in happiness and meaningful human relationships.

PNN