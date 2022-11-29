Hyderabad: Police detained YSRTP leader Y S Sharmila here Tuesday as she was heading towards Chief Minister’s official residence in a car damaged in the alleged attack by the TRS supporters in Warangal district Monday.

The YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader herself was driving the car and proceeding towards Pragathi Bhavan as a mark of protest against the attack by ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

When Sharmila along with her supporters reached near the Yashoda Hospital on Raj Bhavan Road, the police stopped them.

The YSRTP workers raised slogans against the ruling party. As they tried to proceed towards the chief minister’s residence, police detained them.

As Sharmila refused to get down from the car, the police toed away the vehicle with Sharmila sitting inside it.

She was shifted to the S.R. Nagar Police Station.

The protest march by YSRTP also included the Yatra bus that was stoned and burnt by the TRS activists Monday.

Sharmila’s Yatra bus and other vehicles were attacked at Narasmpet in Warangal district when she was visiting the area as part of her Praja Prasthanam Yatra.

The YSRTP alleged that TRS men went on a rampage indiscriminately attacking the padayatra, stoning and burning the bus, unleashing filthy language and tearing down banners and party flags.

The police later arrested Sharmila on the ground that she was continuing the foot march despite their advice to call it off in view of the tense situation in the area.

Sharmila, who is the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was brought to Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad Monday night, she made it clear that her yatra and the fight against the TRS atrocities would not stop.

Sharmila added that she would not be cowed down by the ‘rowdies and rogues of TRS’ and would march for the sake of four crore Telangana people who stood by her.

In continuation of her protest, she began her march towards the Pragati Bhavan to “seek an explanation from KCR” and “know if this is part of his governance that those who questioned his government’s failures and tyranny had to be attacked and harmed”.

Some party leaders, who also staged a protest at the party’s office in Jubilee Hills, were also arrested by the police.