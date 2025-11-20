Nowadays, bizarre stunt videos often go viral on social media, and one such hilarious clip has created quite a stir online. As soon as it was uploaded, people liked, commented and shared it in huge numbers. Many couldn’t stop laughing, watching it again and again. Some jokingly said that it seems Yamraj is on leave today, otherwise, anyone doing such stunts would go straight to heaven.

The video is truly astonishing. A man has tied a full-sized cot to his bike, turning it into a “mobile bed.” As the bike moves, a large cot is securely strapped to the back, and another man is seen lying comfortably on it while travelling on the road. It appears the man has used his “jugaad” in an unexpected way, leaving people both shocked and amused.

Once the video went viral, the comment section exploded. One user joked that Yamraj must be on vacation, which is why the man is roaming so fearlessly. Another wrote, “If there’s jugaad like this, you get a bike, a bed, and the fun of a cot all at once.” Someone else commented, “This is India — anything is possible here.”

The video entertained viewers across platforms and kept getting shared, proving once again that Indians’ sense of jugaad is unmatched. This unique attempt at turning a bike into a bed has now become a major talking point on the internet.