Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday said the Indian women’s hockey team lost to Great Britain in Tokyo Olympics, but won the hearts of millions of people in the country.

Interacting with the players through video conference, Patnaik congratulated them for putting up a brave fight in the match against Great Britain, which it lost, crashing the dream of a Bronze medal after maiden entry into the semi-finals.

“Girls, you have done a lot of hard work. Performed very well in the Olympics. You have lost a match, but won our hearts,” the chief minister said, inviting the team to Bhubaneswar for a gathering.

“Keep your fighting spirit up and keep inspiring,” he added.

Patnaik also urged the players to keep working hard.

“India lost to Great Britain after giving a very very tough fight for the Bronze medal. It may be noted that Great Britain was the Gold medalists in the last Olympics held in Rio, and India was 12th,” he said.

“We all in Odisha will continue to support you, be happy,” he said.

The players thanked Patnaik for his government’s support, which helped them in creating history as they entered the semi-finals.

“You (Patnaik) have a big role in this journey,” they said.

Patnaik Thursday interacted with the Bronze-winning men’s hockey team, which clinched a medal for the country in the sport after 41 years.

The state government will felicitate the two hockey teams on August 17.

“Odisha is looking forward to welcoming the hockey players,” the chief minister said.

The Odisha Olympic Association congratulated the hockey teams and also thanked Patnaik, noting that their achievement was a result of collective efforts and Patnaik’s vision.

It also announced a cash award of Rs 50,000 each for the two woman hockey players from the state — Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo.

PTI