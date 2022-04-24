Rayagada: A youth died of electrocution after coming in contact with a high-tension overhead electric wire Sunday morning at Jimidipeta, also known as Jemadeipentha railway station, under Seskhal tehsil limits in Rayagada district.

Identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.

A police source said that the youth climbed Jasidih Weekly Superfast Express (train No-12375) for reasons not known. He was charred to death on the spot after touching the electric wire.

“A guard had spotted the youth while he was climbing the train which was in motion. The former soon brought it to the knowledge of loco pilot. Swinging into action, the loco pilot stopped the train at Jimidipeta railway station. He asked the youth to get down from the train. Unfortunately, the youth did not pay any heed to the loco pilot’s words. Rather, all of a sudden, the victim youth touched the wire leading to his untimely death,” a senior railway official stated.

Despite attempts the youth could not be saved, the official added.

On being informed, a team of GRP and RPF personnel reached the spot following the fatal mishap. They recovered the body and sent it to district headquarters hospital in Rayagada for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe.

PNN