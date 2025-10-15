Chikiti: A 26-year-old youth died Tuesday morning after coming in contact with a live electric wire at Soral village under Chikiti block in Ganjam district.
The deceased has been identified as Kalia Jani, a resident of Soral.
According to reports, Kalia was removing bamboo poles from the roof of the Soral market complex when he accidentally touched a live wire, resulting in his instant death.
On being informed, Golonthara police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for post-mortem examination.
Chikiti tehsildar Bishwaranjan Kanhar also visited the village and handed over Rs 30,000 to the deceased’s family.
