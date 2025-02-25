Soro: In yet another incident of tragic end to a failed love affair, a youth allegedly murdered a woman in broad daylight at Lingapada under Soro Municipality in Balasore district Monday.

The victim was identified as Jyotirmayee Rana, 25, daughter of Manoranjan Rana of the village.

According to sources, the accused, Biswaranjan Kuanr, had been harassing Jyotirmayee after she refused his marriage proposal. The victim was working for a private company in Bangalore but had returned home two months ago.

When she was alone at home Monday, her throat was slit in a gruesome attack. When her family members returned, they found Jyotirmayee lying in a pool of blood. They rushed her to Soro Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Soro police reached the spot and began an investigation. Jyotirmayee had filed a complaint at Soro police station two days ago against a young man from Chudamani village, under Basudevpur police limits, for harassing her.

It is suspected that the man, enraged by her rejection, committed the murder. Soro police has registered a case (162/25) in this regard. The accused, however, was at large till the last reports came in.

