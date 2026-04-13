Karim Kabiruddin is the Executive Director of Health Food Products Pvt Ltd (HFPPL), the Cuttack-based manufacturer of the popular Frostee Ice-cream brand, later renamed as ‘Fun India’. Established in 1997, the company has grown from a local operation into a significant player in the Odisha dairy market, competing with major national brands. Under Karim’s leadership, HFPPL has created employment opportunities across the state while building a popular brand known for its wide range of flavours enjoyed by all age groups.

How was your childhood, and how did your interest in business grow after higher education?

I was born in Cuttack and completed my schooling at Stewart School, followed by a degree in Commerce (Honours) from Ravenshaw College and a law degree from Madhu Sudan Law College. Coming from a business family with roots in Malgodown since my grandfather’s time, my interest in business developed naturally. After my father’s untimely demise, I gradually became involved and eventually took on full responsibility of the family business.

Why did you choose the food processing industry, particularly ice cream?

Alongside my involvement in the Malgodown business, I wanted to explore something more meaningful—an avenue that would not only sustain me but also create employment opportunities for others. Supporting livelihoods, directly and indirectly, has always been a key motivation. Around that time, I received a proposal to take over an ice cream company. This sparked my interest, and I went on to establish Health Food Products, initially launching it under the ‘Frostee’ brand, which was later rebranded as ‘Fun India’.

What precautions are essential in the food processing industry?

In the food processing industry, strict adherence to government regulations is crucial at every stage of production. Continuous supervision and a strong focus on hygiene are essential, given that the products are directly consumed by customers. The use of high-quality raw materials, along with automated machinery, helps maintain safety, consistency and quality from production through to packaging.

What challenges do you face in producing and selling ice cream in Odisha?

Producing and selling ice cream in Odisha comes with several challenges. As a highly perishable product, it must be stored at around -30°C, making frequent power cuts a major concern. Competing with established national and international brands also demands consistent quality and continuous effort. Additionally, transportation requires specialised temperature-controlled vehicles, and any delays or disruptions in transit can impact timely delivery and product integrity.

What are your future plans for business growth and expansion?

We plan to upgrade our machinery to enhance production capacity and expand our market reach. Our goal is to strengthen the presence of ‘Fun India’ across eastern India and gradually extend into southern and northern markets.

What advice would you give to the youth in building a developed nation?

I believe young people must stay focused on their goals and work with dedication and consistency. It is important to prioritise customer needs and remain open to adopting new technologies. Above all, they should remember that there are no shortcuts to success.