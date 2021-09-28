Anandapur: A youth was rescued from the jaws of a huge python by Tulasipur villagers in Anandpur police limits of Keonjhar district Tuesday.

According to a source, Gadu Majhi, the victim, was grazing cattle on the bank of Kusei river. A python attacked him taking him by surprise.

The huge reptile first caught his legs and then tried to strangulate him by coiling its tail around his neck before dragging him to the river.

A frightened Gadu then cried frantically for help. Hearing his cries, villagers rushed to the river bank only to see Gadu was caught in the coils of the reptile in the middle of the river.

The villagers however managed to rescue Gadu. He was unconscious at the time of his rescue. The villagers immediately rushed him to a nearby government hospital. His condition is stated to be stable now.

PNN