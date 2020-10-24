Berhampur: A youth was allegedly stabbed to death following a minor altercation at Banthapalli village under Digapahandi police limits here in Ganjam district Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Bachan Singh. He had many cases pending against him at various police stations.

According to a source, Bachan had picked up a quarrel with a youth of his locality. He is said to have past enmity with the youth. Soon they engaged in fisticuffs. The scene turned uglier as the youth whisked out a knife and attacked Bachan multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Bachan was rescued by local people and rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. But it was too late. The doctors there declared him received dead.

On being informed, police recovered the body and launched a detail probe into the incident. They have launched a hunt for the culprit who has since been absconding.

PNN