Bhawanipatna: A pall of gloom descended on Bhairi village under Kuturi outpost of Jayapatna police limits in Kalahandi district Saturday morning after a local youth’s body was found hanging from an electric pole.

The deceased has been identified as Gajaraj Naik, a native of Bhairi village.

It was some villagers who were out for work and first spotted Gajaraj’s naked body hanging from the electric pole in the morning.

On being informed, police reached the spot and brought down the body. The body was sent for post mortem after completion of the inquest

According to the villagers, Gajaraj seemed to be under severe mental distress for sometime. He might have committed suicide by climbing up the electric pole and getting himself electrocuted.

However, the exact reason why he had been upset is yet to be ascertained. Police have registered an unnatural death case and launched a probe.

